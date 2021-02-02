Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 248.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 139,272 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 52,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,322 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

