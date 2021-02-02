Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

