Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

