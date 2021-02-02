Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.