Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,258,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.24. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.