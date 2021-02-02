Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

