Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

