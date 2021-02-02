Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,209.6 days.

Shares of JAPAF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.