Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $743,640.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

