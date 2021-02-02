Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 7,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

