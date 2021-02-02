Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.