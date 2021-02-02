Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

