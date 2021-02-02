Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DCC plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for DCC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCC’s FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. DCC has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

