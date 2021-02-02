Jennifer A. Sey Sells 16,222 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

