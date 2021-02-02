Jennifer Daniel Sells 418 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 475,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

