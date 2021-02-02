Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JFIN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 112,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Jiayin Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

