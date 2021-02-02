Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $420.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,974,622,376 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

