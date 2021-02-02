John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $427.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.20 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $545.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,474. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of JBT opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

