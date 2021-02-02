John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 4.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.