John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 59,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.97.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
