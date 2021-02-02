John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. 65,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
