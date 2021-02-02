John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. 65,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.