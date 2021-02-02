John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 72,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $24.08.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
