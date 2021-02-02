John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 72,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

