John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

