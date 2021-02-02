John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.74.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
