Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $428.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

