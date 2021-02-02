Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. Sells 2,981 Shares

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JOUT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $121.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

