Josephine Dixon Acquires 10,850 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon purchased 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Josephine Dixon sold 21,935 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £39,921.70 ($52,157.96).

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.30. BB Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

