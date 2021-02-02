Josephine Dixon Sells 21,935 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £39,921.70 ($52,157.96).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Josephine Dixon acquired 10,850 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.30. BB Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

