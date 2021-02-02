JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 5.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.43. Approximately 1,155,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,204,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 457,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,445,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.