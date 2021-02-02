JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.10. 22,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

