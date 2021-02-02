JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $81.14. 31,545 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 548,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

