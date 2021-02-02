JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$16.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

