Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.15

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.59 million and $335,453.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00139182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.