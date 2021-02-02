Julie Brown Sells 1,885 Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Julie Brown sold 2 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of GBX 3,552 ($46.41).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.54) on Tuesday. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,778.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,580.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 338.24.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.