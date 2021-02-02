Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,521. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

