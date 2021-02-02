Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

