Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.66

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 64466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.