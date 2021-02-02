Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.66

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 64466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
