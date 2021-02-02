Jupiter Price Tops $0.0007 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 122.3% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $91,082.05 and $293.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00142954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00249871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

