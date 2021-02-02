Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $8.89. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 433,308 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JE. CIBC reissued an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$420.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

