JUST Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. JUST has a market cap of $77.30 million and approximately $150.97 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

