JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for approximately $40.66 or 0.00113141 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $1.88 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

