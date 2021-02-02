JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Shares of JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $78.00. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 14,148 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.39.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.