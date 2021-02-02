Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

