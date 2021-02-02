Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) shot up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.77. 293,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 347,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.