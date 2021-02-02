Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 5,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

