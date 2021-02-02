Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.91 and last traded at $105.41. Approximately 135,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 162,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $586,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,096 shares of company stock worth $7,193,674 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

