KE Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 9th (NYSE:BEKE)

KE’s (NYSE:BEKE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 9th. KE had issued 106,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $2,120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

NYSE BEKE opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

