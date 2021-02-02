KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 3,519,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,777,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

