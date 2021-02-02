KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $449.01 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for $449.01 or 0.01258664 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00143929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00251601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037478 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

