Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.52

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as low as $19.01. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 5,202 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

