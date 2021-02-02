Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was down 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 4,913,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,394,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

